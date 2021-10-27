Flyers score twice in third for 5-3 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored a pair of goals as the Philadelphia Flyers prevailed in a 5-3 slugfest over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart had 34 saves. Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers in their first loss of the season, and Mikko Koskinen had 29 saves. The first period ended in a flurry of action, as the Oilers tied it on the power play with 18 seconds left and Philadelphia responded with less than a second left.