No. 11 Notre Dame has star TE Michael Mayer back healthy

By CAROLINE PINEDA

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 11 Notre Dame is happy to have star tight end Michael Mayer back fully healthy from a hip injury. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has been targeted on Notre Dame’s first or second offensive play in four of the six games he’s played in. Of his 414 season receiving yards, 153 have come on the team’s first offensive drive of the game. He has been a go-to option for the quarterbacks: He is easily Notre Dame’s leading receiver with 414 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. The Irish host North Carolina on Saturday.