No. 24 Coastal Carolina looks rebound vs Troy after loss

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell knows the 24th-ranked Chanticleers need to shake off their last game quickly to stay near the top of the Sun Belt Conference. The Chants lost their undefeated season and control of the Sun Belt East Division with a 30-27 loss to Appalachian State on Oct. 20. They’re now part of a four-way tied for the top that includes Troy, their opponent on Thursday night. Chadwell wouldn’t describe the matchup as a knockout game though he understands the loser will face an uphill climb to the Sun Belt title game.