Quenneville’s meeting with Bettman may decide Florida fate

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Panthers are rolling this season but coach Joel Quenneville being named in a report detailing how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled sexual assault allegations that an assistant on his staff sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010 could derail Florida’s hopes. Quenneville was back on the ice with the Panthers on Wednesday. He’s going to sit with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, a meeting that’ll probably determine his coaching future. The Panthers believe they have a Stanley Cup contender and say that continues to be their focus.