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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold front arrives tonight, bringing cooler temps and gusty winds to the Borderland

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Updated
today at 8:27 AM
Published 5:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Changes are on the way as a cold front pushes into the region late Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the front is expected to reach El Paso early Saturday morning, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures. Highs will fall into the lower 70s Sunday — about 5 to 10 degrees below average for mid-April.

Winds will also become a factor.

While conditions stay relatively calm Saturday, gusty winds are expected to develop late Saturday night into Sunday. Areas along the west slopes, including El Paso, could see gusts between 30 to 40 miles per hour, with even stronger winds possible near Lordsburg Playa where blowing dust may develop.

Moisture will briefly return to the region, increasing humidity levels and bringing a slight chance of rain Sunday night into Monday — mainly east of the Rio Grande. Any rainfall is expected to be light.

By early next week, temperatures rebound quickly, with highs climbing back into the 80s by Tuesday. Breezy to windy conditions return midweek as a stronger southwest flow develops.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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