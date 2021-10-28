Bears, 49ers looking to stop skids, get back to winning

By The Associated Press

San Francisco and Chicago come into Sunday’s game at Soldier Field looking to stop their skids. The 49ers dropped their fourth straight after winning their first two when they fell to Indianapolis last week. The Bears got manhandled 38-3 by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most lopsided loss since a 55-14 thumping at Green Bay on Nov. 9, 2014. That came on the heels of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers beating them at Soldier Field.