Bears try to find footing against struggling 49ers

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears enter their game against the struggling San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field trying to steady themselves after back-to-back losses to teams with two of the game’s best quarterbacks. They got pounded last week by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3 in their most lopsided loss in seven years. That came on the heels of a loss to Green Bay punctuated by Aaron Rodgers screaming “I still own you! I still own you!” to the crowd at Soldier Field after running for a late touchdown. The 49ers have dropped four straight since opening with wins at Detroit and Philadelphia.