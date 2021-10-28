Bills return from bye week off to host skidding Dolphins

By The Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills return from their bye week to host their division rival Miami Dolphins, who have lost six straight. Buffalo has outscored Miami by a combined margin of 232-112 in winning the past six meetings, including a 35-0 win in Week 2. The Bills are coming off a 34-31 loss at Tennessee. The Dolphins haven’t won since a season-opening victory over New England, with their six-game skid the team’s longest since opening the 2019 season with seven straight losses. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his ribs while being sacked by the Bills on Miami’s second possession in September. The injury forced him to miss three straight games.