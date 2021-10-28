Bucs, Saints both ride winning streaks into NFC South clash

By The Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won 14 of their past 15 games and are off to the best start in franchise history as they visit the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans has won two straight and three of four as it hosts a Tampa Bay squad that comes in on a four-game winning streak. The game marks Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s first start against the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2015. Winston played his first five NFL seasons for Tampa Bay before moving in free agency to New Orleans to serve as Drew Brees’ understudy in 2020.