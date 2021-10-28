Chiefs aim to turn season around with rare win over Giants

By The Associated Press

The Chiefs have dominated the AFC the past few years, though at 3-4 they’re facing an uphill challenge to make the playoffs this season. But when it comes to facing the Giants, the Chiefs have been the ones dominated. They have lost 11 of the 14 matchups heading into Monday night’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. The only three wins by Kansas City have come at home: 38-17 in 1983, 20-17 in overtime in 1995, and 31-7 in 2013.