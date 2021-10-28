Jazz put 7 in double figures as Utah routs Houston 122-91

HOUSTON (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and seven Utah Jazz players reached double figures in a 122-91 win over the Houston Rockets. Utah is off to its first 4-0 start since the 2006-07 season. Joining Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles also scored in double figures for the Jazz. Christian Wood led Houston with 16 points and Jalen Green had 13 points on 3 of 16 shooting. He missed all eight of his 3-point attempts. Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun had 14 points.