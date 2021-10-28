Lions desperately seeking victory against struggling Eagles

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are desperate for a victory, growing tired of being the NFL’s only winless team. The first-year coach was fired up about the opportunity to turn around the long-suffering franchise when he was hired 10 months ago. Seven setbacks without success have taken a toll. Campbell cried in front of cameras and reporters after a comeback fell short earlier this month. Likewise, the Eagles are and first-year coach Nick Sirianni are shooting for a win to potentially start the process of salvaging their season. They have lost two straight and five of six games.