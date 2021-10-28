Mayfield practices again, still unclear if he faces Steelers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced for the second straight day and tested his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new harness as he tries to get ready to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield sat out last week’s win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder. He made it through Wednesday’s practice without any difficulty, and Mayfield was again on the field Thursday as the Browns continue preparing for the rival Steelers. If Mayfield can’t play this week, Case Keenum will start again. The 33-year-old backup led the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos last week.