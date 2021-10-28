Rested offenses for Dallas and Minnesota could mean shootout
By BARRY WILNER
AP Pro Football Writer
Rested and ready to light up the scoreboard. That’s what the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings bring to Sunday night’s prime-time matchup. It’s a game that means a ton to both sides, even this early in the schedule: The Cowboys believe they have a shot at the NFC’s best record and the Vikings are in position to contend for a wild-card playoff berth. That’s more than two months away, though. For now, coming off their bye weeks, both teams bring strong offenses to the field — Dallas first overall, Minnesota fifth.