Roaring Bengals look to keep rolling vs. lowly Jets

By The Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of back-to-back wins of more than 20 points including a 41-17 rout of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens last week to move into a tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North. Joe Burrow and the Bengals head to New York to face the Jets and are looking to win their fourth straight in the series. Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, had eight catches for 201 yards and a touchdown last week and his 754 yards receiving are the most by a player through his first seven NFL games. Mike White will start at quarterback for the Jets with Zach Wilson sidelined a few games with a sprained knee ligament.