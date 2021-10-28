Seahawks look to stop skid hosting rested Jacksonville

By The Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks look to stop their three-game skid on Sunday hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Seahawks are 2-5 for the first time since 2011 and have started a season 0-3 at home for the first time since 1992. It could end up being the final game starting at quarterback for Seattle’s Geno Smith with the slight chance Russell Wilson is ready to return from injury following Seattle’s bye week. The Jaguars are looking for their first two-game win streak since 2019 after beating Miami two weeks ago in London. Jacksonville comes off it bye.