Pending free agent Freeman wants to stay with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star Freddie Freeman has made it clear he wants to complete his career in Atlanta. He’s tried to avoid thoughts he could be facing his final three home games with the team. Freeman is a pending unrestricted free agent. The 32-year-old first baseman led the Braves into Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park with the Braves and Houston Astros tied at one game each. The idea of not having Freeman in the 2022 lineup is not something Braves manager Brian Snitker enjoys contemplating.