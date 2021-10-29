Rebuff wins Colt & Gelding Trot to kick off Breeders Crown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rebuff won the Colt & Gelding Trot to kick off Breeders Crown weekend at the Meadowlands Racetrack. The track presented four stakes, each worth $600,000, for 2-year-olds on a rainy, windy Friday night. The eight Crowns for older horses take place Saturday afternoon. The Breeders Crowns are harness racing’s season-ending championships that help determine Horse of the Year and the divisional winners. Rebuff, the 5-2 second choice, edged 80-1 shot Fast As The Wind by a half length. The colt, driven by Tim Tetrick, rallied from seventh in the early stages to improve his record to four wins in 11 starts for trainer Lucas Wallin.