Titans left tackle Lewan back from concussion, Jones out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee won’t have seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, who will miss his third game with a hamstring injury. Jones started last week and caught two passes for 38 yards before leaving the Titans’ win over the Chiefs. The Titans also will be without fullback Khari Blasingame. They initially ruled running back Darrynton Evans out with a knee injury. The Titans put Evans back on injured reserve soon after issuing the injury report. That ends Evans’ season under NFL rules.