VanVleet, Barnes lead way as Raptors beat Magic 110-109

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, Scottie Barnes had 21 points and the Toronto Raptors won back-to-back games for the first time this season, holding on to beat the Orlando Magic 110-109. Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and made a crucial defensive play on the final possession of the game, OG Anunoby scored 16, including 10 in the fourth, and Dalano Banton had 10. Barnes got the best of fellow rookie Jalen Suggs as Orlando lost its third straight. Cole Anthony shot 5 for 6 from 3-point range and scored 24 points and Suggs had 21 for the Magic.