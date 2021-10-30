Barrett scores 35 points, Knicks top Pelicans, 123-117

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R.J. Barrett hit six 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 35 points to lead New York in scoring for a second straight game, and the Knicks defeated New Orleans 123-117 for their fifth victory in six games to start the season. Evan Fournier hit five from deep and scored 19, and Kemba Walker made four 3s and also scored 19 for the Knicks, who never trailed. The Knicks went 19 of 33 (57.6%) from 3-point range as a team. Jonas Valanciunas had 27 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, which played without starting forward Brandon Ingram.