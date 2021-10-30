Boston beats Panthers, stops season-opening win streak at 8

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had the only score in the shootout and the Boston Bruins beat Florida 3-2 Saturday night, ending the Panthers’ season-opening winning streak at eight games. The Panthers fell two wins short of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season, set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07. It was Florida’s second game since coach Joel Quenneville resigned amid a sex scandal when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010. Coyle and Charlie McAvoy scored in regulation, and Linus Ullmark stopped 33 shots, and three tries in the shootout. Anthony Duclair and Aleksander Barkov scored in regulation for Florida.