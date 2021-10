ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — American Taylor Fritz will play Marin Cilic in the final of the St. Petersburg Open. Fritz beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in their semifinal match on Saturday to reach his first tour-level final of the season. Cilic reached his second final in as many weeks with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp.