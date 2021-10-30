Hickbottom sends Tennessee State past Murray State 27-21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Geremy Hickbottom ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries _ adding a TD pass _ and Tennessee State rallied after blowing a 21-point lead to beat Murray State 27-21 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Hickbottom’s 8-yard TD run with 3:50 left in the second quarter was the only score in the first half. Hickbottom had a 65-yard scoring run before connecting with Josh Trueheart for a 24-yard TD and a 21-0 lead for the Tigers in the third quarter. Preston Rice got the Racers untracked with a 6-yard TD run to make it 21-7. Damonta Witherspoon scored on a 4-yard run and Rice connected with LaMarte Brooks for a 54-yard TD to knot the score at 21 with 4:30 left in the game. Hickbottom’s game-winning score came on a 7-yard run with 1:41 remaining.