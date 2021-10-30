McDonald, Bowling Green shock Buffalo 56-44, 1st MAC win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt McDonald threw for 263 yards and a career-best four touchdowns — three in the first half — ran 47 yards for the capper with under a minute to play and Bowling Green survived the ejection of head coach Scot Loeffler to upend Buffalo 56-44. The teams combined for 49 points in the fourth quarter alone, matching score for score, and Buffalo rallied with 34 points after halftime. McDonald entered the game with six touchdown passes on the season and his 263 yards matched the second-most of his career. Buffalo’s Dylan McDuffie carried 34 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns — his third straight 100-yard game.