Rutgers edges Illinois 20-14 for its first Big Ten win

By TERRY TOWERY

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Noah Vedral threw for 138 yards and rushed for a touchdown to lead Rutgers past Illinois 20-14. Isaih Pacheco rushed 21 times for 91 yards and Kyle Monangai ran 15 times for 77 yards and a touchdown for Rutgers. Brandon Peters, starting for the injured Art Sitkowski, was 14 of 19 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns for Illinois, including a 52-yard TD pass to Isaiah Williams. Williams caught 3 passes for 67 yards and the touchdown. Rutgers put the game away in the fourth quarter on a Vedral run and a Valentino Ambrosio field goal.