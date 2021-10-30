Saros leads Predators to 3-2 shootout win over Islanders

JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored in the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon.Tanner Jeannot scored twice and Juuse Saros made 34 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of three straight.Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves in regulation and overtime and Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.