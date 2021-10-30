Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump did the Tomahawk chop with Atlanta Braves fans before Game 4 of the World Series only months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball. Trump stood beside his wife, Melania, as he chopped away before the game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros from a private suite. Trump was expected to be joined by political allies, including U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Trump encouraged a boycott of MLB games after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred removed the All-Star Game from Atlanta. The midsummer game instead was held in Denver.