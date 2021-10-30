VMI scores final 19 points, sneaks by Samford 46-45

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw for 463 yards and three touchdowns and VMI scored the final 19 points to sneak past Samford 46-45. Samford had a 45-27 lead with 4:34 remaining in the third quarter after a 16-play, 76-yard drive. But VMI answered with touchdown drives on its next three possessions, capped by Morgan’s 7-yard completion to Michael Jackson at 3:14. VMI forced a turnover on downs but punted three plays later to give Samford another chance. The Keydets sealed it when Alex Oliver forced a fumble and Ethan Caselberry recovered. Hunter Rice and Rashad Raymond each had a rushing touchdown for VMI (6-2, 4-1 Southern), which clinched back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1961-62.