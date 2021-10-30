Zappe throws 4 TDs as W. Kentucky batters Charlotte 45-13

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Bailey Zappe threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns — giving him 33 on the season — as Western Kentucky battered Charlotte 45-13. Zappe, who came into the game leading the nation in touchdown passes, got right to work, lofting a corner fade to Oregon transfer Dawood Davis for an 11-yard score. He added a 13-yard TD pass to Mitchell Tinsley, a 21-yarder to Jerreth Sterns and a 9-yarder to Dalvin Smith while completing 33 of 46 passes. James Foster completed 13 of 25 passes for 118 yards and ran for a touchdown. Jonathan Cruz added field goals from 37 and 56 yards, the latter tied his career-long.