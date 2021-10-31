Allgeier’s 5 TDs power No. 25 BYU past Virginia 66-49

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-high 266 yards and five touchdowns, leading No. 25 BYU to a 66-49 victory over Virginia. Jaren Hall threw for a career-high 349 yards and three touchdowns. Hall also ran for 42 yards and another score. The Cougars (7-2) pulled away after scoring 21 points off three turnovers. Brennan Armstrong threw for 337 and four touchdowns to lead Virginia, but also tossed a pair of interceptions. Armstrong added 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 11 carries. He left late in the fourth quarter after sustaining an apparent rib injury. The loss snapped the Cavaliers’ four-game win streak. BYU and Virginia combined for 1,322 yards and 115 points.