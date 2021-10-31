Berlin derby in German Cup, Dortmund drawn at St. Pauli

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin will play city rival Hertha Berlin in the third round of the German Cup. Defending champion Borussia Dortmund faces an enticing game at second-division cult club St. Pauli. Sunday’s draw also pitted Borussia Mönchengladbach against second-tier Hannover. It will be a repeat of the 1992 final, which Hannover won on penalties. Gladbach knocked Bayern Munich out of the competition on Wednesday with a 5-0 win. The games will be played Jan. 18-19.