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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Borderland nears 100 degrees Monday before cooler, wetter pattern arrives

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Published 4:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Warm and mostly dry weather will continue across the Borderland through the weekend, with temperatures climbing closer to the triple-digit mark by Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, Friday through Monday will feature afternoon breezes and temperatures near or slightly above average. Monday is expected to be the warmest day of the stretch, with El Paso having about a 40 to 50 percent chance of reaching 100 degrees. Communities in the Lower Valley, including Fabens and Tornillo, have even better odds of hitting triple digits.

While most of the Borderland stays dry, isolated thunderstorms remain possible over parts of Otero and Hudspeth counties.

A significant pattern change arrives Tuesday as deeper moisture pushes back into the region. That shift could bring rain and thunderstorm chances through much of next week, along with cooler temperatures. Forecast highs may drop 4 to 7 degrees below average by the middle of next week.

For now, residents can expect warm afternoons, occasional breezy conditions, and a taste of summer before the wetter pattern arrives.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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