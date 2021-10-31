City on edge: Braves squander chance for hometown party

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta was denied a hometown celebration when the Houston Astros rallied from that early 4-0 deficit for a 9-5 win in Game 5 of the World Series. The place was rocking, the pearl-clad fans sensing this truly was going to be a special night, the kind they’d been hopefully marking on the calendar for more than a quarter-century. Surely after Adam Duvall launched one into the tabled seats in right field for a grand slam in the very first inning, the Braves would be celebrating their first World Series title since 1995. Then, Halloween took a frightening turn. Now, an entire city is on edge again.