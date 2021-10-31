Falcons WR Ridley misses another game due to personal matter

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss his second game of the season because of a personal matter. The Falcons announced shortly before kickoff that Ridley is inactive against the Carolina Panthers. Ridley also skipped the Falcons’ trip to London for an Oct. 10 victory over the New York Jets. The team has given no further details about Ridley’s reason for missing the two games. Ridley practiced all week and the team gave no indication that he wouldn’t play against Carolina. Tajae Sharpe will start in place of Ridley, who has 31 receptions for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.