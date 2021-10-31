India crushed again at T20 World Cup, this time by NZ

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand has inflicted a crushing eight-wicket defeat on India at the cricket T20 World Cup and put the tournament favorite on the brink of elimination. India’s much-trumpeted batters flopped for the second time after a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan. On Sunday India reached only 110-7 after New Zealand chose to bowl. Daryl Mitchell (49) and captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) eased New Zealand to 111-2 in 14.3 overs in a lopsided Group 2 game.