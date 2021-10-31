Michigan St stays perfect on the season, eyes Big Ten title

By BOB TRIPI

Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 5 Michigan State has a lot of momentum following its thrilling comeback win over its in-state rival. That’s giving one of college football’s surprising teams a shot to win a Big Ten Conference title and perhaps contend for a national championship. The Spartans rallied Saturday from a 16-point third-quarter deficit to upset Michigan behind five rushing touchdowns by Kenneth Walker. With the victory, Michigan State stayed atop the Big Ten East standings along with No. 6 Ohio State. The Spartan’s Big Ten and playoff hopes will be determined by road games at Purdue and Ohio State and home matchups with Maryland and Penn State.