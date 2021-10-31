Zverev beats qualifier Tiafoe in Vienna for 5th win in 2021

VIENNA (AP) — Alexander Zverev won his fifth ATP title of the season and 18th overall by defeating American qualifier Frances Tiafoe 7-5, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open. The fourth-ranked German improved to 5-0 in finals this season. He is the second player after Norwegian Casper Ruud with a tour-leading five tournament wins in 2021. Zverev is 25-2 since losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of Wimbledon. Tiafoe held off four break points in the second set before he missed his only chance on Zverev’s serve at 4-4. Tiafoe lost his next service game without scoring a point as Zverev closed out the win with a backhand return.