Poole has 25 points, NBA-leading Warriors beat Rockets

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 25 points in the first quarter and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 120-107 on Sunday night. Stephen Curry added 20 points and three steals to help the NBA-leading Warriors improve to 8-1 with their fourth victory in a row. Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points, and Draymond Green had six points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Jae’Sean Tate led Houston with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Daniel Theis had 14. The Rockets have lost eight straight and are tied with New Orleans at an NBA-worst 1-9.