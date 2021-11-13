Hartman, Ellison help No. 13 Wake Forest top No. 21 NC State

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Sam Hartman accounted for four touchdowns while Justice Ellison ran for his second fourth-quarter score with 1:47 left to help No. 13 Wake Forest beat No. 21 North Carolina State 45-42on Saturday night, claiming a critical Atlantic Coast Conference division win. Wake Forest now must win one of its last two games to secure the Atlantic Division winner’s ticket to the ACC championship game. Sam Hartman threw for three touchdowns and three interceptions. Ellison had two fourth-quarter touchdowns. N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns.