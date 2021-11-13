Mansell accounts for two TDs in Abilene Christian victory

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Peyton Mansell threw for one touchdown and ran for another, leading Abilene Christian to a 29-3 victory over Tarleton. The Wildcats put the game away with a 16-point fourth quarter that included a 1-yard TD run by Mansell and a 19-yard scoring run by Davion Johnson. Mansell completed 21 of 27 passes for 161 yards. Tyrese White had 71 yards rushing and Kobe Clark had 11 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, his seventh receiving TD this season.