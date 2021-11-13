O’Hara, Dunniway lead Sacramento St. over Portland St. 49-20

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O’Hara accounted for two touchdowns and Sacramento State beat Portland State 49-20 in a key Big Sky Conference matchup. Sacramento State (8-2, 7-0) kept pace atop the conference standings with Montana State. The FCS 18th-ranked Hornets face UC Davis on the road to conclude their regular season. O’Hara threw a touchdown pass to Marshel Martin and added 102 yards on the ground that included a 9-yard TD run. Davis Alexander threw for 231 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions for Portland State (5-5, 4-3).