Kenya wins final WC qualifier with its soccer body in crisis

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Kenya has won its final World Cup qualifying game to provide a moment of relief from the crisis engulfing its national soccer federation. Michael Olunga volleyed Kenya ahead in the third minute on the way to beating Rwanda 2-1. Richard Odada added the second from the penalty spot. The result meant little with both teams already eliminated from contention for next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Just a few hours before the Kenya-Rwanda qualifier, Kenya Football Federation president Nick Mwendwa appeared in court after being arrested on suspicion of corruption. He was questioned by police over how the federation spent more than $6 million given to it by the government.