Middle Tennessee plans $66 million upgrade to facilities

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Middle Tennessee will spend $66 million on a three-story football building behind the north end zone of Floyd Stadium. That’ll be the first of a three-part plan to upgrade athletics facilities costing at least $100 million. University President Sidney A. McPhee announced the details at a news conference Monday. The announcement comes days after Middle Tennessee decided to stay put in Conference USA. The first project is expected to be finished before the 2024 football season. The new building will be constructed on the site of the current weight and gameday rooms and will house training, strength and conditioning and equipment centers.