PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ja’Shon Henry had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead six Bradley players in double figures as the Braves routed Missouri S&T 92-66. Terry Roberts added 15 points for the Braves. Malevy Leons chipped in 13, Ville Tahvanainen scored 10 and Jayson Kent had 10. Julien Smith led the Miners with 17 points.