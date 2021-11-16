Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. He’s leaving the New York Mets for a lucrative fresh start on the West Coast. The long-haired Texan earned the nickname “Thor” with his powerful pitch selection and mound presence, but injuries have curtailed his dominance. Syndergaard has made only two major league appearances since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery and other ailments, pitching a pair of one-inning stints late last season. Syndergaard will be the centerpiece of the latest attempt to build a respectable rotation for the Angels, who have fielded poor pitching rotations for several years.