Crew chief Cliff Daniels rode intense drive to NASCAR title

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cliff Daniels wasn’t sure he was cut out to be a crew chief at NASCAR’s top level following 50 winless races with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. Hendrick Motorsports never doubted Daniels and kept him when the team hired Kyle Larson this year. Many consider Daniels to be a clone of his mentor, seven-time championship winning crew chief Chad Knaus. Daniels used similar intensity and drive in his pairing with Larson. The duo won 10 races and set the record for most laps led in a season while winning their first NASCAR Cup Series championship.