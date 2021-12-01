Mariners moved quickly to wrap up Cy Young winner Robbie Ray

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners were still in the middle of finishing their first big deal of the offseason when they started making an aggressive move to land Robbie Ray for their pitching rotation, a signing that would grab even more attention. The Mariners see Ray as a major contributor who can help move them from unlikely postseason contenders to playoff regulars. Ray has a powerful arm and fills one of the needs Seattle identified going into the offseason. Ray led the American League in several categories in 2021 and led all of baseball in strikeouts with 248.