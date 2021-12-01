Miller’s three-point night helps Canucks topple Senators 6-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — J.T Miller scored and added two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. Luke Schenn, Tyler Motte, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat, and Alex Chiasson chipped in for the Canucks, who finished their five-game road trip with a 2-3-0 record. Quinn Hughes had four assists, and Thatcher Demko made 19 saves in net. Adam Gaudette scored in his debut with the Senators after being claimed on waivers from the Chicago Blackhawks. Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 29 shots.