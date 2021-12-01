No. 9 Iowa opens challenging stretch after COVID-19 outbreak

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The ninth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday night at Duke after missing three games while the program was in a pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Hawkeyes had to cancel their Thanksgiving trip to Cancun and did not practice as a full squad for nearly two weeks. The Hawkeyes are entering a stretch that includes their Big Ten opener against Michigan State and a road game against No. 14 Iowa State next week.